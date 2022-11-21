Man, 30, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken by a friend to South Shore Hospital before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.