Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park

A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot once in the chest and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.