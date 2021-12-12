Man, 30, shot near gas station in Grand Crossing: Police
GRAND CROSSING - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a gas station in Grand Crossing Saturday.
According to police, a man, 30, exited a gas station and saw two unidentified men with handguns nearby. The man began to flee from the gas station on foot, when one of the offenders shot him.
Police said the man sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.
Advertisement
No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.