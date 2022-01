A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning inside a Brighton Park residence.

The 31-year-old was found unresponsive around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 45th Place with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and face, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

