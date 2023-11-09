Man, 31, found shot multiple times in Englewood

A man was shot several times and critically wounded Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was found inside a vehicle around 11:23 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body in the first block of West 59th Street, according to police.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.