Man, 31, shot during armed robbery attempt in Lawndale

A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was outside around 6 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue when he was approached by a gunman who demanded his property at gunpoint, according to police.

The gunman then fired a shot at the victim, striking him in the back, police said.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.