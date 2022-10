A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old was outside around 5:33 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 80th Place when gunfire broke out, according to CPD.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.