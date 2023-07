A man was shot in Kenwood Sunday night.

At about 11:28 p.m., a 31-year-old man was on the street in the 4600 block of South Ellis where a disturbance was occurring.

The man then heard shots and sustained two gunshot wounds to the buttocks and one to the elbow.

He self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.