A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body around 3:51 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, police said.

He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.