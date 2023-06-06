Man, 32, killed in Hyde Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by Monday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was walking before midnight in the 5100 block of South Dorchester Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The victim returned fire and was trucking the stomach. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A handgun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.