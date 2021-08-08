Man, 32, missing from Lawndale

article

A 32-year-old man has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Christopher Stokes, who may be in need of medical attention, was last seen Monday near the 3800 block of West Polk Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Stokes is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP