Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland

A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police.

One of the suspects opened the driver's door and shot him in the left arm, police said.

The victim was able to drive away from the scene and was later transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.