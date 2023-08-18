Man, 32, wounded in Gage Park shooting

A man was shot Friday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 32-year-old was struck in the forearm by gunfire around 12:33 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to police.

He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said the victim was "very uncooperative" and refused to answer any questions.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.