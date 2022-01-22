Man, 33, shot to death in Brighton Park

A 33-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death while driving in Brighton Park early Saturday.

Police said the man was driving in the 4200 block of S. Archer around 5:15 a.m., when someone in an SUV approached him and fired multiple shots.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai with one gunshot wound to the head, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.