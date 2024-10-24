Man, 34, killed in Gresham apartment complex

A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was found around 8:20 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest in the stairwell of an apartment in the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner has not yet released his identity.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.