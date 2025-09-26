Man, 34, killed in shooting on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 34-year-old man was found fatally shot Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.



A 34-year-old man was shot to death Thursday night on the West Side, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Officers responding to a report of a person shot around 10:09 p.m. found the man unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are investigating.