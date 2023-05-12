Man, 34, shot and robbed in Grand Crossing

A man was shot and robbed Thursday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was outside his vehicle around 10:49 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 75th Street when he was approached by a masked gunman, police said.

The gunman defended his personal belongings and shot him once in the leg. He then entered the victim's vehicle and drove away in a red four-door sedan, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.