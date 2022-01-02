Man, 34, shot in arm and leg in Bronzeville Saturday night: Police

A 34-year-old man was shot in Bronzeville Saturday night.

According to police, the man was standing on a sidewalk in the 600 block of East 51st Street around 10:30 p.m., when someone fired shots from a black SUV.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left arm and leg, police said.

There is no one in custody, and =Area One detectives are investigating, police said.