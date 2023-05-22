Man, 36, shot and critically wounded in West Town

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when gunfire broke out and struck him in the chest around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to police.

He was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

There is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.