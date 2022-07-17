Man, 36, shot in Burnside

A man was shot and wounded Sunday evening in the Burnside neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 36-year-old was on the street around 6:48 p.m. in the 9100 block of South University Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was grazed in the arm, police said.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate, according to CPD.

No additional information was immediately available.