Man, 37, robbed at gunpoint in River North

A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking Wednesday morning in the River North neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was walking outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a gunman approached him and demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police.

The victim complied and the gunman fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.