Man, 37, shot to death in Edgewater

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

Edgewater fatal shooting

What we know:

Around 2 a.m., police officers found the 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh in the 6000 block of North Sheridan Road.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.