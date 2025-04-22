Man, 37, shot to death in Edgewater
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.
Edgewater fatal shooting
What we know:
Around 2 a.m., police officers found the 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh in the 6000 block of North Sheridan Road.
The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.