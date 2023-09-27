Man, 38, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 38-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a dark-colored SUV started shooting at him around 11:34 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Laflin Street.

The victim was taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.