Man, 39, killed after shots fired into Zion home

A man was killed when shots were fired into a home Friday morning in north suburban Zion.

The 39-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2:40 a.m. after a report of shots fired at a residence in the 2900 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. He has not yet been identified by the Lake County coroner's office.

Officials said it appears the home was the intended target of the shooting. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Zion police at (847) 872-8000.