Man, 39, shot in face during drive-by near West Loop

A man was shot in the face and hospitalized Sunday night near the West Loop.

The 39-year-old was on the sidewalk around 10:24 p.m. when the driver of a redan sedan started shooting in the 100 block of North Green Street, police said.

The victim was struck once in the face and was transported by paramedics to Northwest Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.