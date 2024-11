A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was on the back porch of a building around 9:36 p.m. when he was shot in the 3100 block of West Monroe Street, police said.

He was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.