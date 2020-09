article

Police are looking for a man missing from West Town.

Miguel “Angel” Montanez was last seen Aug. 16 near North Avenue and Pulaski Road wearing a gray sweatsuit, Chicago police said. He may need medication.

He is 5-foot-8, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and short hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.