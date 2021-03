A 41-year-old man was shot Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was struck in the leg about 2:15 a.m. in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. He self transported to Roseland Hospital where his condition was stable.

The man was uncooperative and would not give any details, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.