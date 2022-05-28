Man, 42, shot in shoulder while trying to pass through blockage of cars, people on Chicago's South Side

A 42-year-old man was shot Friday night while trying to pass through a group of people and several vehicles.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of South Drexel.

At about 10:19 p.m., police say the man was in a vehicle when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people.

As he began to pass through, he heard shots fired, and was struck in his shoulder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He fled the scene, and transported himself to a local hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Advertisement

Area Two detectives are investigating.