Man, 42, shot in shoulder while trying to pass through blockage of cars, people on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chatham
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot Friday night while trying to pass through a group of people and several vehicles.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of South Drexel.

At about 10:19 p.m., police say the man was in a vehicle when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people.

As he began to pass through, he heard shots fired, and was struck in his shoulder.

He fled the scene, and transported himself to a local hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 