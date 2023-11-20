Man, 43, found dead in burning Calumet Heights home

A death investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a burning home Sunday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police and fire officials responded to a fire just before midnight at a garage of a home in the 8900 block of South Essex Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and upon searching the garage found a 43-year-old man who was unresponsive and died at the scene, according to CPD. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Gilbert Sims.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.