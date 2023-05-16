Man, 44, found shot to death in Old Irving Park

A man was found shot to death Monday night in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

The 44-year-old was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body around 11:26 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Kenton Avenue, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.