A man was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The 45-year-old was walking to his vehicle around 1:10 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1800 block of East 95th Street, police said. He was shot in his lower back and went home to call police.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medial Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.