Man, 46, shot in River North parking lot

A man was shot in a parking lot Sunday night in the River North neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was standing in a parking lot just before midnight in the 300 block of West Ohio Street when gunfire broke out, according to police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and was transported by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.