Chicago weather: Another big warm-up could bring 70s to Chicago later this week

What a difference a day makes! Sunday afternoon temperatures were about 40 degrees colder than Saturday afternoon's highs in the 70s.

There are a few light rain showers in the area this evening. Plan for skies to dry out shortly after sunset, and then skies will be mostly cloudy. Clouds will thin out towards daybreak Monday with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Sunshine returns on Monday with temperatures ranging from upper 30s to near 40 degrees at the lakefront, to mid to upper 40s inland. Increasing cloud cover is expected on Tuesday with skies becoming partly sunny. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon.

While the clouds linger into Wednesday, temperatures will continue to warm up. Plan for highs in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday, although temperatures will once again be cooler lakeside.

A strong storm system will impact the area Thursday into Friday. Thursday will likely be very warm with highs climbing into the 70s, but the warmth may come along with showers and a few storms. A strong cold front will likely drop temperatures significantly Thursday night into Friday, with Friday's temperatures taking a nosedive into the lower 40s.

As of now, the weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.