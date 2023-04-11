Man, 47, shot in both legs while driving in South Shore

A man was shot while driving Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 47-year-old was traveling in his vehicle just before 11 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him multiple times in both legs in the 1700 block of East 72nd Street, police said.

He self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.