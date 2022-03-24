Man, 48, shot on Chicago's South Side after meeting up with suspects to buy something

A man was shot in the buttocks and hand Thursday afternoon after meeting up with the suspects to purchase an item from them on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West 107th Street.

At about 5:35 p.m., a 48-year-old man was meeting up with unknown offenders to purchase an item from them.

The offenders announced a robbery, and the victim began to flee.

The offenders then produced a gun and fired shots at the victim.

He was struck in the right buttocks and the right hand.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No suspects are currently in custody.