Man, 49, shot in Wentworth Gardens

A man was shot in a parked car early Friday in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood.

The 49-year-old was parked in his vehicle around midnight when gunfire broke out in the 200 block of West Pershing Road, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.