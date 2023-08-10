Man, 53, found crushed to death under trailer ramp in Vernon Hills area

A man was found apparently crushed to death under a trailer ramp Thursday morning in unincorporated Vernon Hills.

The 53-year-old man who is from unincorporated Libertyville was located underneath a trailer ramp used to load and offload heavy equipment. His identity has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner.

Investigation revealed the man showed up at the property earlier that morning to remove a Komatsu Excavator from a trailer, so the trailer could be taken to a worksite. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said it appeared the man likely used the bucket on the excavator to raise the trailer ramps, which weigh around 300 pounds each.

While he was raising them, the chain likely slipped, causing the ramps to fall with one of them landing on top of the man, crushing his torso, officials said.

An autopsy is being conducted. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident.

Sheriff's detectives said foul play does not appear to be a factor. They are still investigating.