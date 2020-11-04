Man, 53, missing from Austin

article

A 53-year-old man has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Wendell Floyd was last seen Oct. 2 and has been reported missing from the 5600 block of West West End Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Floyd, who may appear to need medical attention, is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing brown jogging pants with yellow stripes on them and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-746-8255.