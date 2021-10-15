Man, 55, shot in Wicker Park alley

A 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in an alley in Wicker Park Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of West North Avenue.

At about 3:45 p.m., the man was in a vehicle in the alley when a suspect approached him, produced a firearm and demanded his property, police said.

The suspect then fired shots at the victim, striking him in the left hip and left leg, CPD said.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Area Five detectives continue to investigate.