Man, 56, missing from unincorporated Palatine Township

article

A 56-year-old man has been reported missing from suburban unincorporated Palatine Township.

Stuart Lassiter was last seen Monday morning leaving his home in the 100 block of Howe Terrace, according to a missing person alert from Cook County sheriffs. Later that night he checked into the FairBridge Inn Express, 405 W. Northwest Hwy., in Barrington, but checked out the next day.

Lassiter is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and has a medium-brown complexion, sheriffs said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray DePaul University hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County sheriff’s police at 708-865-4896.