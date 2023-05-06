Man, 59, injured in Back of the Yards hit-and-run crash

A 59-year-old man was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.

Police responded to a crash in the 1600 block of West 47th Street around 8:30 p.m. and found the victim laying on the ground with an ankle injury.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a red pickup truck heading southbound on Ashland Avenue. The driver of the vehicle stopped for a moment and then fled the scene.

Police say the victim did not use the crosswalk.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.