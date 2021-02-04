Man, 60, missing from Norwood Park
article
CHICAGO - A 60-year-old man was reported missing from Norwood Park in the Northwest Side.
Martin McCafferey was last seen Tuesday on Foster and Milwaukee avenues in Jefferson Park, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.
He is missing from the 5900 block of North Merrimac Avenue, police said.
McCafferey is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and leather jacket, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.