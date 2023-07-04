Man, 61, dies after being pulled from South Lagoon on Chicago's North Side

A 61-year-old man has died after being pulled from South Lagoon in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around noon, police say the man was on an inflatable raft in the 2200 block of North Cannon Drive when he accidentally flipped over and was underwater for an extended period of time.

The man was pulled from the water and taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the man was not immediately released until family is notified.

No further information was available.