A 63-year-old man was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The man was walking on the sidewalk about 3 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Shields Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He then drove around and later walked into Swedish Covenant Hospital with a graze wound to the right arm, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.