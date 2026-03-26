Man found dead after early morning house fire on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 65-year-old man was found dead after a house fire early Thursday morning. Fire crews put out the blaze and discovered the victim inside the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A 65-year-old man was found dead after firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Firefighters and police responded to a reported fire in the 9600 block of South LaSalle Street around 3 a.m.

Crews arrived and extinguished the fire inside the home. During a search of the residence, firefighters found an unresponsive 65-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and officials said no one was displaced by the fire.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire remain unknown.

What's next:

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.