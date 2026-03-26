Man found dead after early morning house fire on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 65-year-old man was found dead after firefighters put out a house fire early Thursday morning on Chicago’s South Side.
What we know:
Firefighters and police responded to a reported fire in the 9600 block of South LaSalle Street around 3 a.m.
Crews arrived and extinguished the fire inside the home. During a search of the residence, firefighters found an unresponsive 65-year-old man.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, and officials said no one was displaced by the fire.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire remain unknown.
What's next:
The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.