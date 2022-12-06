Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police.

The man was struck in the leg and thigh and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.