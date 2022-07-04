Man, 70, reported missing from Logan Square

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday morning from the Logan Square neighborhood.

Michael McGowan was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Haussen Court, according to a CPD missing person alert.

He is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

McGowan was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, a blue-and-white checkered dress shirt, light blue jeans and a gold book bag, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.