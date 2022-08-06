Man, 75, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The incident occurred in the 3300 block of West Belmont.

At about 8:51 p.m., a 75-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a 19-year-old woman driving a Sedan and traveling eastbound on Belmont.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, police said.