A 73-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the hand Thursday morning at a gun store in far northwest suburban Marengo.

He was trying to holster the weapon when it discharged about 11 a.m. at Marengo Guns, 20014 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo police said in a statement.

Officers responded and found him with a minor injury, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He was cited for discharging a firearm, police said.